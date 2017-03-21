WVEC
Man arrested, accused of shooting woman in Hampton

Staff , WVEC 1:11 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on LaSalle Avenue. 

Police say that shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Ameeleak Kshaun Floyd began shooting outside a home located in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

One of the bullets went through the house wall and struck a 63-year-old woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. 

Floyd is charged with Maiming, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Discharging a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling. 

Floyd remains at the Hampton City Jail. 

 

 

 

 

