Man arrested, accused of shooting woman in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on LaSalle Avenue.

Police say that shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Ameeleak Kshaun Floyd began shooting outside a home located in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

One of the bullets went through the house wall and struck a 63-year-old woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Floyd is charged with Maiming, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Discharging a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling.

Floyd remains at the Hampton City Jail.

