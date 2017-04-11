Man arrested after leading police on pursuit, crashing car in Hampton

(Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in jail after he lead police officers on a pursuit, crashed and allegedly attempted to discard a handgun and drugs from his car.

Hampton police say officers attempted to pull over Jacolby Nicholas Kee, 24, for a traffic stop at around 5:30 pm. on April 10.

Kee allegedly did not comply, and a vehicle pursuit began.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Settlers Landing Road and LaSalle Avenue.

Before officers were able to arrest Kee, he allegedly began discharging items from his car. Officers collected a gun and illegal narcotics from the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Kee is charged with Reckless Driving, Evading and Eluding Police, Failure to Maintain Control, Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

