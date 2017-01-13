Man arrested for September shooting in Hampton

Rayon Antonyo Robinson (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police say they have arrested the suspect who allegedly opened fire during a fight on Chamberlain Avenue back in September.

Officers responded to reports of a large fight in the 300 block of Chamberlain Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on September 12, 2016. Before police arrived on scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting complaint.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim knew one of the people involved in the earlier fight. When the victim showed up and attempted to help that individual, Rayon Antonyo Robinson, 25, of Hampton, pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the victim.

Robinson then fled the scene toward Derry Road.

On Friday, Hampton police said Robinson has now been arrested and charged with one count of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a fierarm by a convicted felon.

Robinson is also a suspect in a fraud investigation from August 2016. He is charged with two counts of credit card theft and two counts of credit card fraud in connection to that incident.

Robinson remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

