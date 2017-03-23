Man charged in connection to 21 dead dogs appears in court

Vernon Alonzo Silver (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Protesters lined up in front of Hampton General District court Thursday morning, ahead of Vernon Silver's preliminary hearing.

Silver is charged in connection to 21 dead dogs that were found inside a home earlier this month. During his court appearance Thursday, he was appointed a public defender.

On March 6, police were called to check on the welfare of someone on Pochin Place in Hampton. When the officers arrived, they did not locate the person, but instead found 21 dead dogs, and one live dog inside the residence.

The surviving dog was taken to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where it will undergo an extensive screening process (medical, temperament, etc.) to see if it can be adopted.

Animal Control is actively investigating the incident.

