Man charged in Hampton sexual assault

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A 31-year-old man is behind bars after an alleged sexual assault in Hampton.

On February 12 at 4:24 p.m., Hampton police officers were dispatched to the Coliseum section of the city regarding an assault complaint.

An investigation found that the suspect, Larry Canell Pope, forced his way into the home of a woman he knew, sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.

Pope is charged with one count of abduction, breaking and entering, and rape. He is being held at the Hampton City Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

