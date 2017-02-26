Man critically injured in shooting on Fairland Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hampton on Saturday.
Police say an emergency call came in at 6:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries, police said.
Police say the shooting is related to a domestic situation and all parties involved have been identified.
The incident remains under investigation.
