Man hit by cab in Hampton dies

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say that a man who was struck by a cab in Hampton early Tuesday morning has died.

We're told officers were dispatched to 60th St. and Copeland Drive just after 5:45 a.m.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Derrvas Jermaine Wynn, of Hampton, was found lying in the roadway upon arrival. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Wynn later died from his injuries around 6 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the cab remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

