Burglary suspect shot multiple times by Hampton Police

Staff , WVEC 10:42 AM. EST February 01, 2018

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police said some of their officers were involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Jacklyn Circle in Michaels Woods shortly after 9 a.m. when police were called to the neighborhood in reference to a burglary.

Arriving officers encountered the suspect, an adult male.  Police said that in the ensuing confrontation, police shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

 

