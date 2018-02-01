Burglary suspect shot multiple times by Hampton Police

(Photo: 13News Now viewer Maria Pellecchia)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police said some of their officers were involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Jacklyn Circle in Michaels Woods shortly after 9 a.m. when police were called to the neighborhood in reference to a burglary.

Arriving officers encountered the suspect, an adult male. Police said that in the ensuing confrontation, police shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

