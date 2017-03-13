Man in need of medication is missing

Joel Tyson (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The search continues for a missing man in Hampton.

According to police, Joel Tyson hasn't been seen since about Noon Sunday walking on Watkins Drive and wearing a blue pullover.

Police tell us Tyson has a medical condition that requires him to take several medications. He does not have them.

Detectives are asking anyone who sees Tyson or knows where he may be located to call the non-emergency number for Public Safety Communications at (757) 727-6111.

