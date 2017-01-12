Man wanted in Hampton shooting, credit card fraud investigation

Rayon Antonyo Robinson (Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police have identified a suspect who allegedly fired shots during a fight on Chamberlain Avenue back in September.

Officers responded to reports of a large fight in the 300 block of Chamberlain Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2016. Before police arrived on scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting complaint.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim knew one of the people involved in the earlier fight. When the victim showed up and attempted to help that individual, Rayon Antonyo Robinson, 25, of Hampton, pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the victim.

Robinson then fled the scene towards Derry Road.

Police say Robinson is also a suspect in a fraud investigation from August 2016. He is wanted for two counts of credit card theft and two counts of credit card fraud.

Anyone with information about Robinson is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

