McDonald's investigates whether worker refused to serve police officer

An employee at the McDonald's on W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton is accused of declaring he had an allergy upon serving a Hampton police officer. (Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The owner of a McDonald's restaurant is looking into claims that an employee refused to serve a Hampton police officer.

The wife of the officer posted about the incident at the location at 1131 West Mercury Boulevard on her Facebook page. She wrote, in part:

After waiting in line for 26 minutes when he pulled up to the drive thru window to pick up his food the employee (Ralph) looked at him in disgust and actually called another employee over and said to her, "I just can't, I'm allergic." My husband asked why after waiting in line for 26 minutes the employee couldn't hand him his food. The employee then handed my husband's bag of food off to a female employee and relayed to my husband, "I'm allergic!"

The post garnered the attention of many people locally and across the country. Law Enforcement Today picked up on the wife's account and shared it on its own Facebook page.

Hampton Police Division responded to the support it and the officer received as a result of the original post.

Meghan Van Joosten, a spokeswoman for the owner of the restaurant, provided 13News Now with the following statement from the owner which also appeared on the location's Facebook page:

At our restaurants, we proudly support police officers and all divisions of first responders who protect and serve our communities, and we aim to provide a welcoming environment for all of our customers. We take this complaint very seriously and are conducting a full investigation into the matter. – John Smith, Owner/Operator

