Meet former NASA astronauts at Va. Air & Space Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- You can meet two former NASA astronauts at the Virginia Air & Space Center later this month.

Walter Cunningham and Fred Haise, Jr. will participate in The Astronaut's Table to honor the center's 25th anniversary.

Cunningham piloted the flight of Apollo 7, the first manned flight test of the third generation U.S. spacecraft.

Haise, Jr. served as the backup lunar module pilot for the Apollo 8 and Apollo 11 missions. Also, he was the lunar module pilot on Apollo 13, and backup spacecraft commander for the Apollo 16 mission.

The Astronaut's Table is a cocktail attire event that will celebrate the Virginia Air & Space Center's 25 years and reflect on the impact and partnership the Center has with Hampton Roads.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 22. It is open to the public. Tickets and details can be found at www.vasc.org.

