New Hyatt hotel breaks ground in Hampton

Construction begins for the new Hyatt Place Hotel in Hampton. (Photo: Niko Clemmons)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A new hotel is on its way to the city of Hampton.

Several people were at the groundbreaking for the new Hyatt Place Hotel on Coliseum Drive Thursday morning.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck has said there are not enough quality hotels in the area. City leaders hope building better hotels will make them become more competitive, and people will choose to stay in Hampton when they come in town.

"[The construction site] used to be a Motel 6," said Tuck. "[It was] very underperforming, an eyesore, didn't enhance the quality of the Coliseum area. And tearing it down and starting fresh... we're excited about the potential there."

The hotel is expected to be open by next winter.

