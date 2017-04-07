No bond for man charged in connection to 21 dead dogs

Vernon Alonzo Silver (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge denied bond for a man who is charged in connection to 21 dead dogs that were found inside a home last month.

58-year-old Vernon Silver is charged with 22 counts of felony animal cruelty to animals, 22 counts of general duties, and 21 counts of disposal of dead companion animals.

On March 6, police were called to check on the welfare of someone on Pochin Place in Hampton. When the officers arrived, they did not locate the person, but instead found 21 dead dogs, and one live dog inside the residence.

The surviving dog was taken to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where it will undergo an extensive screening process (medical, temperament, etc.) to see if it can be adopted.

Animal Control is actively investigating the incident.

