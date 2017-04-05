Officer fires gun during altercation in Hampton

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after one of its officers discharged his firearm while trying to intervene in an altercation.

Shortly before 2 a.m. a Hampton Police officer was on routine patrol when he noticed a violent physical altercation happening in the parking lot of 7-Eleven in the 3800 block of Shell Road. The officer pulled in the parking lot to intervene in the fight, at which time the individuals involved began to disperse. One of the people got into an SUV and began backing up toward the officer.

Police say the officer yelled for the person to stop the SUV, but the individual ignored the order and backed into the officer's patrol car. At this time the officer fired a single shot into the vehicle.

The officer then discovered the driver had been maimed in the earlier fight, and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No one was injured by the officer firing his gun.

Hampton Police say there are now three different investigations ongoing: a maiming investigation, a criminal investigation, and an internal investigation as a result of the officer discharging his firearm.

