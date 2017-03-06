Officers find dead animals inside Hampton house during welfare check

(Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are investigating after officers found several dead animals inside a home during a welfare check.

According to Corporal Ashley Jenrette, police were called out just before 10 a.m. on Monday to check on the welfare of someone in the 200 block of Pochin Place.

When the officers arrived, they did not find the person, instead there were several dead animals inside the house.

Jenrette says Animal Control is on the way. Stay with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

(© 2017 WVEC)