Car suspected hit and run leads police on chase; was actually unrelated to crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A car that was thought to have possibly have been involved in a hit and run crash on the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge Tunnel led Virginia State Police. Police later determined the vehicle had nothing to do with the earlier crash.

The crash happened Friday morning just before 10:30 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 664. One of the vehicles involved failed to stop and left the scene.

A few minutes later, a state trooper saw a vehicle that matched the description sent out by police entering I-64 at the I-664 flyover . The trooper began to follow it to see if the vehicle had damage that would correspond with the accident.

The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle took off at speeds greater than 90 mph in an attempt to get away from police.

The suspect's vehicle sped off the mile marker 262 exit at Magruder Boulevard and was pursued to a 7-Eleven at the bottom of the entrance ramp to Hampton Highway and Hardy Cash Drive.

The driver jumped out of the still-moving vehicle, which then crashed into the trooper's crash. The suspect fled the scene in the direction of the Suburban Hotel.

Still inside car was a female passenger and a child.

The passenger, 23-year-old Ashley Hudson, was subsequently arrested for obstruction of justice.

Police are still looking for the driver.

State Police said the vehicle was not involved in the original crash at the MMBT. That vehicle was located and stopped by troopers on I-64 West, at mile marker 247.

