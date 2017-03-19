One arrested, one wanted in Hampton shooting

(Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested Markies Lamar Parks, and obtained warrants for Jordan James Harrison in connection with a shooting on Calvary Terrace.

When responding to the shooting call around 11:30 a.m. on March 18, officers learned that a two car accident had just occurred at the intersection of Calvary Terrace and East Weaver Road.

One of the cars involved in the accident matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the shooting complaint.

Officers saw two men matching the description of the shooting suspects attempting to flee from the scene of the accident.

One of the suspects, Markies Lamar Parks, 23, was caught a short time later. Officers found and seized two guns from him.

Police say there a a 25 year-old male and a 35 year-old female suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Further investigation revealed that the two victims were on a porch at a house located in the 1st block of Calvary Terrace when they saw the suspects driving slowly in a burgundy Cadillac.

One of the suspects then allegedly took out a gun and started shooting in the direction of the victims.

Two rounds struck nearby homes. No one was injured inside those homes.

When fleeing from the area, police say the suspect vehicle struck a 2014 four door Nissan that was traveling on East Weaver Road.

Both occupants of the Nissan involved in the accident were transported from the scene to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

Parks, who was arrested by officers, is facing charges for:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Malicious Wounding

Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Shooting from a Moving Vehicle

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I, II Substance

Jordan James Harrison, 25, remains on the run.

Harrison is wanted for:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Malicious Wounding

Shooting from a Moving Vehicle

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Felony Hit and Run Reckless Driving

Driving on a Suspended License

Anyone that knows Harrison's whereabouts or has information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting"HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.00.

© 2017 WVEC-TV