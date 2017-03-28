One dead after shooting in Hampton

Hampton police officers received a call about gunfire near Quash Street and Foley Street on March 28, 2017. They found someone who had been shot. He died there. (Photo: Elise Brown, 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are trying to find the person or people responsible for a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about gunfire near Quash Street and Foley Street at 1:59 a.m.

Police got to the area and found someone in the roadway who had been shot. He died there.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

School bus driving past the crime scene pic.twitter.com/u2ELRN4Yvl — Elise Brown (@13EliseDBrown) March 28, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV