One dead, two injured in Hampton shooting; Police arrest juvenile suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- One person died and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed three armed, masked suspects approached a group of people at the Red Roof Inn. As they approached the group, the suspects began firing.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Robert Woodford Jr., was shot by his accomplice and died on the scene. Two other men were also shot and taken to local hospitals.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the homicide. He has been charged with one count of murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of maiming.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

