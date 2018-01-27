One dead, two injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- One person died and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive.

Once on scene, officers found three people had been shot. Two people were taken to a local hospital, but the third person injured was pronounced dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased approached the Red Roof Inn wearing a mask and armed with a gun.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

