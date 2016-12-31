One person taken to hospital following Hampton house fire

Crews battle house fire at 413 Reed Street in Hampton on Dec. 31, 2016. (Photo: Hampton Fire Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Hampton Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to 413 Reed Street around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke coming form a one-story home.

Neighbors told firefighters that all occupants of the home were outside.

Crews found heavy fire venting from windows in the back of the home.

According to Battalion Chief Mick Barilla with Hampton Fire, firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to get it under control within 15 minutes, with flames being completely out in 20 minutes.

Medics took one female to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PHOTOS: Crews battle house fire on Reed Street in Hampton