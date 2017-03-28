Peace Corps names Hampton Univ. as No. 4 volunteer-producing HBCU

Hampton University (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Peace Corps' has ranked Hampton University as number four on the 2017 list of top volunteer-producing Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This is the first year that Hampton has been placed among the top five HBCUs in the nation.

Currently, four Hampton alumni are volunteering around the world including countries like Botswana, Liberia, Nicaragua and the Eastern Caribbean.

Since the Peace Corps' was founded in 1961, 79 Hampton alumni have traveled abroad to serve as volunteers.

Peace Corps’ 2017 top volunteer-producing Historically Black Colleges and Universities are:

Howard University: 18 currently serving volunteers Spelman College: 11 currently serving volunteers Florida A&M University: 7 currently serving volunteers Hampton University: 4 currently serving volunteers Central State University: 3 currently serving volunteers Morehouse College: 3 currently serving volunteers Prairie View A&M University: 3 currently serving volunteers

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities cultivate a commitment to community-oriented education that inspires their graduates to pursue international service and make an impact abroad with the Peace Corps,” Acting Peace Corps Director Sheila Crowley said. “Each year, a growing number of HBCU alumni join the Peace Corps with important experiences and perspectives that give communities overseas a better understanding of the diversity of the United States.”

You can learn more about service opportunities by visiting the Peace Corps website.

