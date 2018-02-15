Police: Hampton High threat not credible

(Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police said a full-scale investigation was launched following an alleged threat to Hampton High School.

Police were alerted to the possible threat on Wednesday, and shortly after the investigation began, detectives determined the threat was not credible.

Despite that, police still conducted an in-depth search of the school on Thursday morning and increased school security as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, police said they hoped their investigation and increased presence at the school "helps reduce the widespread rumors being shared on social media about this issue."

Hampton City Schools issued the following statement to parents on Thursday:

Good morning Hampton High School parents, this is co-principal Kevin Davis. With the speed of social media, rumors and inaccurate information can spread very quickly, so I feel it is important that I provide you accurate information to dispel any continuing rumors regarding Hampton High School.



The school administration was made aware yesterday evening by the Hampton Police Division that there was a possible rumor circulating regarding a threat to our school. The police department immediately began a thorough investigation and quickly identified the source of the rumors and has determined that there is no credible threat.



Hampton City Schools takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously. Even though it was found not to be a credible threat, out of an abundance of caution, the Hampton Police Division conducted a search of the entire school prior to students and staff arriving this morning and found nothing suspicious. Additionally, there will be an increased officer presence throughout the day.



Even though social media can be an excellent tool for communication, please continue to speak with your children regarding the appropriate use of social media, including spreading inaccurate information. The safety of our students and staff is always our primary concern, and I thank you for your continued support as we work together.

