Police in Hampton searching for shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that happened on Dec. 22.

Officers said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. that night in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was in his car when the suspect(s) began firing toward his vehicle.

According to police, illegal narcotics were recovered during the investigation; however, police do not know what led up to the shooting or why the man was shot because the investigation is ongoing.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

