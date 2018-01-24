Police investigate after man shot, killed on Ambrose Lane in Hampton

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

According to officials, around 8:30 p.m. the shooting took place at the 100 block of Ambrose Lane.Once on the scene police found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown, and the case is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

