Police investigate shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Hampton.

Police dispatch says the shooting happened shortly after 2 pm in the 100 block of Lassiter Drive. The victim was located on Freda court, about a block away from where he was shot.

The man was transported to Sentara Hampton CarePlex, where his condition is not known.

If you have any information about this shooting incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

