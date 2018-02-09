Police investigating after man gets shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a 20-year-old man was shot on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Hope Street and East Mercury Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the Portsmouth man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is now in critical but stable condition.

The victim said he was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown black male suspects approached and shot him.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

