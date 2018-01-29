Police: Man makes getaway on bicycle after robbing Hampton Walgreens

(Photo: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens Pharmacy store, then making a getaway on a bike.

Police say the suspect robbed the store, located in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard, at around 9 a.m. on January 26.

The investigation revealed that the man walked in, showed a gun and demanded money. After receiving cash and cigarettes, police say the suspect fled the area on a bike.

The suspect is described as a white male with a goatee and thin beard, 25–30 years of age, 5'11–6'1, slender build, last seen wearing a green camouflage baseball cap, black hooded jacket, blue jeans, and yellow Timberland boots. He was last seen operating a beach cruiser style bicycle.

If you know anything about the robbery or the suspect, call the Crime Line.

© 2018 WVEC-TV