Police search for 7-Eleven armed robber in Hampton

(Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a robbery suspect in Hampton.

The robbery happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, February 4 at the 7-Eleven located in the 1400 block of West Queen Street. A masked man entered the business, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

After receiving an unknown amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot, toward Azalea Drive.

If you have any information about this robbery, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

