Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Hampton

Surveillance photo of suspect accused of robbing the Wells Fargo Bank located in the 2000 block of Coliseum Drive in Hampton on Feb. 18, 2017. (Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Saturday morning.

Police say an emergency call came in at 10:27 a.m. reporting a robbery at the bank located in the 2000 block of Coliseum Drive.

Hampton police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery on Feb. 18, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

Officers got to the scene and found that the suspect entered the business, implied he was armed with a gun and demanded money. He then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a goatee for facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black knit watch cap, a light tan puffy jacket with a dark brown zipper and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

