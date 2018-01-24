Prison inmate turns himself in after walking off work release job in Hampton

William Bullock (Photo: Hampton Sheriff's Office)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- An inmate who walked off a work release job over the weekend has turned himself in to authorities.

Deputies said 46-year-old William Bullock was working at Waste Connections, formerly Bay Disposal,, on Saturday when he left his job around 5:30 p.m.

He surrendered himself to deputies on Wednesday at 11:16 a.m. without incident.

Bullock is currently being held at the Hampton City Jail. He was serving time at the Hampton Correctional Facility.

