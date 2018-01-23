Scam Alert: Robocall pretends to be Hampton firefighters

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Scammers are posing as Hampton firefighters to try and get your money!

Here's where it gets tricky: the call may show up on your Caller ID as one of the department's fire stations.

Hampton Fire and Rescue says not to fall for it, and that their department does not request donations by phone. Neither do their volunteer departments.

Hampton Fire adds that if you are ever approached by a solicitor in-person, all of their members have city-issued IDs.

If you receive one of these robocalls, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.

