Search for suspect following shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting in Hampton.

Police received a call of a shooting at about 6:41 p.m. on January 31 in the 800 block of Redheart Drive. Officers arrived on scene to find a 21-year-old Newport News man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and later released.

The victim told police he had been walking down the street when an unknown suspect began shooting, striking him once. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if the tip leads to an arrest, may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

