Search for suspects following shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the person or persons involved in a shooting at a Hampton shopping center on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting is unclear at this time. There is also no suspect description currently available.

