(Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Part of Big Bethel Road in Hampton is blocked, following a single vehicle accident Monday morning.

Hampton Police say an adult man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Right now, Big Bethel Road is blocked between W. Weaver Road and Custer Court, while utility crews make repairs to a damaged light pole.

Please use caution in the area of Big Bethel and W. Lewis Rd. Utility crews are making repairs after an earlier accident. pic.twitter.com/zm2rb7FsSq — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) September 11, 2017

