Traffic Alert: Serious crash shuts down road in Hampton

Staff , WVEC 9:06 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Part of Big Bethel Road in Hampton is blocked, following a single vehicle accident Monday morning.

Hampton Police say an adult man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Right now, Big Bethel Road is blocked between W. Weaver Road and Custer Court, while utility crews make repairs to a damaged light pole.

