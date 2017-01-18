Shots fired at car on Hampton Roads Center Parkway, two injured

hampton police car_hpd.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police are looking for suspects who allegedly shot into a car Tuesday night on Hampton Roads Center Parkway -- injuring two people.

A 911 call was received by emergency communications at 8:44 p.m. reporting two gunshot victims that had just arrived at the Sentara CarePlex. Officers responded and talked with the victims, two 17-year-old boys from Newport News, who were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The teens told police they were passengers inside a car driving down Hampton Roads Center Parkway, near Enterprise Parkway, when a white sedan approached and shots were fired.

The first victim was struck one time and the second victim received a graze wound. Both were taken to the Sentara CarePlex by the driver of the vehicle.

No one else was injured.

Police say there is no information on a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

