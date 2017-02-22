Sunoco Gas Station robbed in Hampton

Suspect accused of robbing a Sunoco Gas Station in the 1600 block of Pembroke Avenue in Hampton on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Wednesday morning in Hampton.

Hampton police report the robbery took place at the business located in the 1600 block of East Pembroke Avenue. An emergency call came in reporting the incident at 6:24 a.m.

After investigating, it was found that the suspect entered the business, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot towards Old Buckroe Road after receiving an unknown amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, last seen wearing a white cloth over his face, a dark hoodie with a t-shirt underneath, dark pants, black shoes and one glove.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

