Suspect arrested shortly after Hampton credit union robbery

Surveillance image of the suspect, later identified as Desmond Delton Corbett (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police said they were able to quickly apprehend a man believed to have robbed a credit union on Thursday morning.

Police received a call shortly after 9:30 that the Langley Federal Credit Union in the 400 block of Aberdeen Road had just been robbed.

Investigators learned the suspect entered the credit union, implied that he was armed, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene. Responding officers found the suspect in the vicinity and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect, 43-year-old Desmond Delton Corbett of Newport News, is charged with one count of robbery.

