(Photo: Hampton Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- An SUV crashed into a house in Hampton on Tuesday morning.

Police were originally called to the home on Newport News Avenue for reports of a gas leak around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they instead found it was actually a two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles, a Ford Explorer, veered into the side of the home.

One person was evaluated at the scene.

There appears to be no structural damage to the house. The accident is still under investigation.

(Photo: Hampton Fire)

© 2017 WVEC-TV