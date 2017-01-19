Thousands without power in Hampton

(Photo: Dominion Power)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Nearly 7,000 customers are without power in Hampton.

According to Dominion Virginia Power's outage map, the outages are due to power lines that were damaged. The company estimates power should be restored between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hampton Police tweeted that a traffic light was out on Fox Hill Road due to a blown transformer.

The outages appear to be caused by separate incidents.

