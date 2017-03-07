Two men arrested for Hampton convenience store robbery

Olandjuwan Beale (left) and Caron Walker (right) (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested two men they say robbed a Hampton convenience store on Monday.

Corporal Ashley Jenrette said the robbers went into the First Stop Convenience Store, located on Executive Drive at Hardy Cash Drive around 1 p.m.

Both had guns when they demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, they fled the scene.

Thanks to a tip from a citizen, police say they were able to quickly identify and arrest the suspects.

20-year-old Olandjuwan Beale and 21-year-old Caron Walker are each charged with five counts of abduction and kidnapping, five counts of robbery, 11 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Hampton detectives are working with detectives from the Newport News Police Department to determine Beale and Walker are connected to several business robberies in Newport News that also happened on Monday.

(© 2017 WVEC)