UPDATE: Missing Hampton man found in Norfolk

Joel Tyson (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A man who disappeared in Hampton has been found in Norfolk.

According to police, Joel Tyson hadn't been seen since about noon Sunday, walking on Watkins Drive and wearing a blue pullover. Police tell us Tyson has a medical condition that requires him to take several medications. He does not have them.

Tyson was located Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of Granby Street in Norfolk. He was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

It's not clear at this time how Tyson made it from Hampton to Norfolk,

