Upscale Hilton Tapestry hotel to open in downtown Hampton

(Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hampton will soon be under new management and have a new name.

The business is set to be renovated and reflagged as an upscale Tapestry Collection by Hilton under new owner Shamin Hotels, which owns 50 hotels in four states; including the Hampton Inn located at Coliseum Central.

“Adding the Hilton name to Hampton’s downtown hotel will bring additional business and leisure travelers to the city,” said Mayor Donnie Tuck. “The beautiful waterfront destination is a perfect fit for a new type of unique, independent hotel that offers distinctive experiences.”

Hotel officials said the Crowne Plaza is one of the first properties approved in the new Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand, which is the company's 14th brand overall and second collection brand.

“Shamin Hotels is excited to open a second Hilton-branded property in Hampton,” said Neil Amin, chief executive officer of Shamin. “We plan to completely transform the existing hotel into a vibrant destination property with engaging new food and beverage outlets and an eclectic design. The Tapestry Collection, comprised of one-of-a kind, upscale and independent hotels, is the ideal brand for this hotel, which has dramatic river views, a brewery on-site and is at the center of the revitalization of downtown Hampton.”

(© 2017 WVEC)