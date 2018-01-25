Virginia Beach 26-year-old injured in shooting; Hampton man arrested

(Photo: WTSP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Officers found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a house on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested 21-year-old, Jovarius Lee Hardrick, in connection with the incident.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive around 10:30 p.m. The injured man was taken to a local hospital with what police considered life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the victim and Hardrick knew each other and were arguing when the suspect shot the man multiple times.

Police said all parties involved are currently cooperating with law enforcement.

Hardrick has been charged with one count of Malicious Wounding/Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and one count of Shooting Within an Occupied Dwelling.

