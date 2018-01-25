Virginia Beach man injured in Hampton shooting

(Photo: WTSP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Officers found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a house on Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital with what police considered life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the victim and adult male suspect knew each other and were arguing when the suspect shot the man multiple times.

Police said all parties involved are currently cooperating with law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV