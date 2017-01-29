Warehouse at L.D. Amory & Co. destroyed following fire in downtown Hampton

Fire at Amory Seafood warehouse in Hampton on Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo: Arrianee Lebeau, 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A warehouse at L.D. Amory & Co. was destroyed after a fire Sunday morning.

Fire units were dispatched to a fire alarm activation at a warehouse located at 101 S. King Street at 8:18 a.m. While crews were responding, the call was upgraded to a commercial fire.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the warehouse. During a search of the outside of the building, crews found fire spreading to nearby fishing boats. One of the boats was moved to safety, while the other sustained fire damage to the wheel house and galley area.

A boat owner at the downtown marina named Betty, who declined to give her last name, told 13News Now what she saw as the the fire spread to the adjoining boat.

“I watched it burn. There were two boats here, one fishing boat got out and then there was an explosion on the back but it was just chaos,” said Betty.

Betty said she happened to glance out the back door of her boat and saw the back of the L.D. Amory & Co. building engulfed in flames.



“I was standing down there on the other end of the dock and seen it and it was a boom! And then you just see the flames shoot out,” said Betty.



Rosa Gregory was at a Little League conference at the Crowne Plaza Hampton-Marina Hotel when the fire started. When she heard the emergency crew sirens in the area, she ran outside the hotel and started snapping pictures.

“We could see the fishery was fully engulfed in flames and at one point the front of the bundling fell over onto one of the boats. It was fully engulfed and it was just kind of overwhelming and amazing how big the fire was,” said Gregory.

Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire reported crews initially went inside to fight the fire, however, they were called out after the building's stability was weakened.

The fire was contained within four hours of firefighters' arrival. The business reportedly sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, Chittum said. Administrative offices were not damaged and should function normally, according to business owners.

Two workers were at the facility at the time the fire started and were alerted by fire alarms.

One employee and one firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue boat, along with the Newport News Fire Department Hazmat Team, assisted the Hampton Fire Department in putting out the flames.

Settlers Landing Road was blocked off at King Street as crews fought the fire. The roadway has since reopened.

