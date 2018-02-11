Woman shot after altercation at house party in Hampton

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A 28-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after getting shot Saturday night.

Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation during a party within the home. One of the party-goers left and went to a vehicle to get a gun.

Shots were fired outside toward the home where the party was held. As a result, a bullet entered the home and hit the woman.

There is no suspect description at this time and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

