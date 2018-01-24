Woman shot after meeting man in Hampton

Photo: file

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot of the Ambassador Inn and Suites hotel around 1:45 a.m. The hotel is located in the 2100 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the police department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident in which the victim and suspect had previous interactions on the internet.

The woman told police she had arranged to meet the suspect in the parking lot of the hotel to exchange services.

At some point, the suspect became angry and shot the woman. A vehicle in the parking lot was also damaged during the shooting.

Her injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Officers said the suspect is described as a black male driving a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

