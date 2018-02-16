Mother charged after interstate crash that injured her, three children

Image from VDOT's live traffic cameras at the time of the I-64 westbound accident on February 12, 2018.

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police said Friday that a woman who was driving an SUV that flipped in a crash, throwing two of her three children from it, is facing charges.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Courtney Dorsey, 25, of the 100 block of Hampton caused the wreck on February 12.

State troopers said Dorsey tried to avoid stopped traffic on Interstate 64 West near Mercury Boulevard by making a sudden lane change. The SUV she was driving hit a car, then overturned several times.

Dorsey had her three children with her. There ages were 7, 6, and 5. When the SUV overturned, two of the children were thrown from the SUV.

Another passenger in the SUV limped away from the crash site.

Medics took Dorsey and her children to Riverside Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Dorsey faces charges of Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Proper Control of Vehicle, and No Insurance.

